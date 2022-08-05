Waterford transformed as party goers get ‘Lost in Paradise’ Loop Barbados

Bellevue Plantation was transformed into a fairytale setting last Saturday night as many patrons braved the occasional showers and strong winds to be a part of one of Crop Over’s premium events.

“Lost in Paradise” returned with the perfect presentation.

A forest-styled d?cor, accessorized with vines, flowers and the gentle rains provided a scene of enchantment and the presence of a beautiful rain forest at the Waterford venue.

Patrons donned some of their finest threads to match the premium drinks-free event and the exquisitely styled venue and they seized every opportunity to take photographs against the themed backdrops or experience the 360 photo booth.

Along with premium drinks, attendees had their taste buds mesmerized by dishes courtesy of the renowned Chef Creig, and desserts by Lasco and Creamery Novelties Ice Cream.

Patrick the Hypeman and DJ Jus Jay produced another masterful set of energy and musical diversity which rocked the crowd for their entire presentation.

Hutchy & Sizz, along with DJ Russian completed the DJ roster and they ensured that patrons got lost in the music with classic and present soca and dancehall hits, along with some of the biggest songs in hip-hop and afrobeats.

Lead Pipe & Saddis maintained the exceptional quality of the event during their tenure on stage by performing hit songs such as “Shackle out”, “Ah feeling”, “Sometimes” and the obvious crowd favorite “Nothing on you”.

A stellar firework display added the perfect accessory for a night where patrons lost themselves in the music, in the vibes and in paradise.