water_dis

·6 min read
Home
Local News
water_dis
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Traffic Alert: Multiple vehicles involved in crash by Vallery

Junctions of concern – Drivers call for another road audit

BWA has a plan to finish Prior Park road in ‘a timely manner’

VIDEO: Two drivers injured in serious smash-up in Rices

Vector Control Unit fogging programme targets four parishes

South coast hotels report high occupancy for winter season

Elderly man reported missing, last seen two weeks ago

BMS urges seabathers, small craft operators be caution on West coast

Lady Tridents suffer 7-1 defeat in Concacaf W qualifiers

Air Canada celebrates 74 years flying to Barbados

Monday Dec 04

26°C
Community

Prior Park residents can expect water disruptions

Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Residents in Prior Park and surrounding areas will be inconvenienced on Wednesday as the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) works to make a number of urgent connections in the pipe network. 

As such, BWA is giving residents advance notice to store an adequate supply of water for a 14-period on Wednesday, December 6. The work is to be conducted between 9 am and 11 pm.

BWA stresses, these connections are to facilitate the timely completion of roadworks in the area.

Residents and businesses located between the Prior Park Roundabout and the junction at Thorpe’s Main Road to Halls Village Road, St James and in the surrounding districts may suffer low pressure or water outages during these hours.

Customers with queries are reminded that they can contact the Authority at 434-4292 between 8:30 am and 12 midnight. Updates can also be viewed on the Authority’s website and social media pages.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Washington State man killed wife, 2 daughters, brother, then himself

Community

Traffic Alert: Multiple vehicles involved in crash by Vallery

Community

Junctions of concern – Drivers call for another road audit

More From

Community

VIDEO: Two drivers injured in serious smash-up in Rices

Electric bus driver seeks personal care

See also

Community

Traffic Alert: Multiple vehicles involved in crash by Vallery

Smash-up at junction of Vallery and the ABC Highway

Caribbean News

PAHO mourns passing of former director Dr Carissa Etienne

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says a great public health champion has been lost following the passing of Director Emeritus Dr Carissa F. Etienne.  
Dr Carissa F. Etienne, a nativ

Sport

West Indies chase down 326 to beat England in 1st ODI

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Shai Hope’s century and Romario Shepherd’s speedy 48 powered West Indies to a four-wicket victory in the series-opening ODI as England’s hopes of rebuilding after their dis

Community

Junctions of concern – Drivers call for another road audit

Drivers complaining about some intersections 22 months after the last public publicised road audit

Barbados News

Vector Control Unit fogging programme targets four parishes

Fogging schedule: December 4 to 8