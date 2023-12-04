Residents in Prior Park and surrounding areas will be inconvenienced on Wednesday as the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) works to make a number of urgent connections in the pipe network.

As such, BWA is giving residents advance notice to store an adequate supply of water for a 14-period on Wednesday, December 6. The work is to be conducted between 9 am and 11 pm.

BWA stresses, these connections are to facilitate the timely completion of roadworks in the area.

Residents and businesses located between the Prior Park Roundabout and the junction at Thorpe’s Main Road to Halls Village Road, St James and in the surrounding districts may suffer low pressure or water outages during these hours.

Customers with queries are reminded that they can contact the Authority at 434-4292 between 8:30 am and 12 midnight. Updates can also be viewed on the Authority’s website and social media pages.