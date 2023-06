Residents and businesses in parts of Bridgetown have no water or low water pressure at this time.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is conducting emergency repairs on a main in the vicinity of Maidens Lane. As a result, customers in Crichlow Alley, Pinfold Street and the surrounding areas are or may be affected while work is ongoing.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience the service disruption at Maidens Lane, St Michael may cause.