Water outages in St Thomas on Friday; Residents asked to store water

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing residents and businesses in St Thomas that it will be making a connection at Hopewell on Friday, August 23, 2024, between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

As a result, customers in the following districts and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time:

Hopewell, Hopewell Development, Bridgefield, Shop Hill, Christie Village, Country View, Vaucluse Factory, Lester Vaughn School, Ashford, Proutes.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

(BWA).