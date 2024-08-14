Water outages in St Philip tomorrow

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in St Philip that it will be installing a meter at Thickets on Thursday, August 15, 2024, between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses in Thickets Tenantry, Three Houses, St Marks, St Catherines, Bayfield, Skeetes Road, Marley Vale, Culpepper Development, Golden Grove, Bayleys, Sandford, Coles, Mapps and surrounding districts may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist during this time.

(BWA).