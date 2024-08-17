Water outages in St Peter: BWA to install meter at Cemetery Lane today

Water outages in St Peter: BWA to install meter at Cemetery Lane today
Barbados News

Customers asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in St. Peter that it will be installing a meter at Cemetery Lane today, Saturday, August 17, 2024 between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses in Cemetery Lane, Heywoods, Speightstown, Golden Mile, Round de town, Farm Road, Sand Street, Major Walk, Burma Road and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

(BWA).

