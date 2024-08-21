Water outages in St Michael tomorrow: Residents asked to store water

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing residents and businesses in St Michael that it will be installing a meter at Pembroke Road tomorrow, Wednesday, August 21, 2024 between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

As a result, customers in Pembroke Road, Weston, Brecon Road, Denton Road, Ealing Road and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologized for any inconvenience this work at Pembroke Road, St Michael on Wednesday, August 21 may cause.

(BWA).