Water outages in St.Michael and St.Thomas on Monday

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in St Michael and St Thomas that it will be installing a meter in the vicinity of Warrens on Monday, August, 26, 2024, between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses in Arthur Seat, Warrens Industrial Estate, Millenium Heights, Canewood and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Residents are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologized for any inconvenience this work in Warrens, St Michael on Monday, August 26, may cause.

(BWA).