Water outages in Spooners Hill, St Michael

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing residents and businesses in St Michael that it will be installing a meter at Spooners Hill tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27, 2024 between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

As a result, customers in Spooners Hill, Paradise Road, Chapel Gap, Pioneer Road, Clarke Gap, Woodstock Road, Butlers Ave, Bow Road, Thompson Gap Green Hill, Whitehall Main Road, Vedford Road, Storey Gap and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

(BWA).