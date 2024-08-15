Water outages in Dash Valley, St George tomorrow

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in St Michael that it will be installing a meter at Dash Valley tomorrow, Friday, August 16, 2024 between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses in Haynes Hill, Mapp Hill, Lower Burney, Mount Friendship Road, Pasture Road and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologized for any inconvenience this work at Dash Valley, St George on Friday, August 16, may cause.

(BWA).