Water outages expected in Christ Church on Wednesday

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in Christ Church that it will be installing a meter at Ealing Park and Goodland tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses in Ealing Park North and South, Highway U, Goodland, Chancery Lane, Old Chancery Lane, Charnocks, Enterprise A, B, Enterprise Coast Road, Green Garden, Sayers Court, Silver Sands, St. Christopher and surrounding districts may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologized for any inconvenience this work at Ealing Park and Goodland, Christ Church on Wednesday, August 14 may cause.

(BWA).