Water outages expected in Bayleys this Wednesday

Water outages expected in Bayleys this Wednesday
Customers are advised to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in some St Philip areas, that it will be installing a meter at Bayley’s on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, between 1pm and 5pm.

As a result, residents and businesses in Bayley’s, Mapps, Sandford, Lucas Street, Jezreel, Fairfield Road, Mill Wall Close, Highway L, Golden Grove, and surrounding areas are warned of impending low pressure or water outage, during this time.

Therefore, customers are advised to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologized for any inconvenience caused.

