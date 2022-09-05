Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip Loop Barbados

Emergency repairs are ongoing by teams from the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) on a ruptured large diameter main in the vicinity of Balls Park Road and many communities will be impacted.
As a result, customers in Christ Church and St Philip in the following areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure:
? Fair View
? Dolphin Park
? Kingsland
? Water Street
? Lowlands
? Highlands
? Newton Terrace
? Newton Park
? Wotton
? Kendal Hill
? Gibbons
? Balls Land
? Callenders
? Southern Heights
? Providence
? Pilgrim Road
? Durants
? Chancery Lane
? Fairy Valley
? Foul Bay
? Harlington
? Oldbury
? St Martins and surrounding areas.
The BWA assures tankers have been dispatched to assist and residents will be updated on the progress of the work.