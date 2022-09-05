Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip

3 Children in Jamaica perished in fire, lit candle suspected cause

Bullets in soap! AG assures police are thwarting criminal plans

Forecast remains for TS Earl to become a hurricane

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

Man in Jamaica threatens to ‘kidnap’ women and girls in video

Dottin leads Trinbago Knight Riders to Women’s CPL title

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

UPDATE: Flash flood warning discontinued

UPDATE: Man found dead after shots scattered crowd, identified

Monday Sep 05

27?C
Community

Tankers dispatched

Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Emergency repairs are ongoing by teams from the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) on a ruptured large diameter main in the vicinity of Balls Park Road and many communities will be impacted.

As a result, customers in Christ Church and St Philip in the following areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure:

? Fair View

? Dolphin Park

? Kingsland

? Water Street

? Lowlands

? Highlands

? Newton Terrace

? Newton Park

? Wotton

? Kendal Hill

? Gibbons

? Balls Land

? Callenders

? Southern Heights

? Providence

? Pilgrim Road

? Durants

? Chancery Lane

? Fairy Valley

? Foul Bay

? Harlington

? Oldbury

? St Martins and surrounding areas.

The BWA assures tankers have been dispatched to assist and residents will be updated on the progress of the work.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip

Caribbean News

See also

3 Children in Jamaica perished in fire, lit candle suspected cause

Barbados News

Bullets in soap! AG assures police are thwarting criminal plans

More From

Entertainment

Bajan dancer Royal G reps Caribbean in Nike campaign

Royal G face of “West Indies” Nike Air Force 1 campaign

Barbados News

UPDATE: Man found dead after shots scattered crowd, identified

The incident happened in Lynches, St Philip

Entertainment

Sparrow baptised, says he may stop singing some of his songs

He was baptised on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York

Barbados News

Update: Eastbourne murder victim identified

Multiple gunshots heard near Castle Heights, St Philip; driver found dead

Caribbean News

Caribbean national to head CIBC FirstCaribbean for the first time

FirstCaribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited will cease operations in Dominica in January 2023

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

Slow strengthening is forecast over the next several days