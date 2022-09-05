Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip Loop Barbados

Emergency repairs are ongoing by teams from the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) on a ruptured large diameter main in the vicinity of Balls Park Road and many communities will be impacted.

As a result, customers in Christ Church and St Philip in the following areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure:

? Fair View

? Dolphin Park

? Kingsland

? Water Street

? Lowlands

? Highlands

? Newton Terrace

? Newton Park

? Wotton

? Kendal Hill

? Gibbons

? Balls Land

? Callenders

? Southern Heights

? Providence

? Pilgrim Road

? Durants

? Chancery Lane

? Fairy Valley

? Foul Bay

? Harlington

? Oldbury

? St Martins and surrounding areas.

The BWA assures tankers have been dispatched to assist and residents will be updated on the progress of the work.