Water main repairs at Alleynedale Road hurting North residents Loop Barbados
Residents and businesses in parts of St Peter and St Lucy are experiencing water outages and shortages today, September 4.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is conducting emergency repairs on a large diameter main in the vicinity of Alleynedale Road, St Lucy.

As a result, the BWA says customers in Rose Hill, Skeets Road, Chance Hall, Nesfield, Springer Garden, Benthams, Round Rock, Colleton, Alleynedale Village, Durham and the surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure.

Water tankers have been deployed to assist.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience caused by this service disruption.