Water Authority hosts brunch to celebrate women in science Loop Cayman Islands

Water Authority-Cayman said that, to commemorate International Day of Women and Girls in Science (recognised on February 11) and in honour of their 40th Anniversary, they hosted a special “Celebration of Women in Science Brunch.”

Commenting on the event, the Water Authority said, “It was a wonderful afternoon that brought together our community of women in STEM to share experiences, inspire and encourage each other, and show young girls that there is a path forward for them.”

The young girls also had the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion. Participants included Jade Robinson (St Ignatius Catholic School), Marissa Wright (John Gray High School), Siri Batta (Layman E Scott High School), Nicole Kielczewski & Erin Shaughness (Cayman International School).

Reacting to the young people’s contribution at the event, the Water Authority said: “Our youth panellists showed that the future is bright!”

The Water Authority also gave thanks to panellists Antoinette Johnson (DEH), Gina Ebanks-Petrie (DoE), Karlene Singh (Consolidated Water), Kristen Smith (Ministry of Sustainability & Climate Resiliency), Dr Samantha Dorman (DOA) for sharing their stories.

More about International Day of Women and Girls in Science

According to the United Nations, on December 20, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on science, technology and innovation for development, in which it recognized that full and equal access to and participation in science, technology and innovation for women and girls of all ages is imperative for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

This year, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science will focus on the role of Women and Girls and Science as relates to the Sustainable Development Goals.

