WATCH: ‘We believe Donna-Lee Donaldson was killed,’ says DCP Bailey Loop Barbados

Almost three weeks after social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson was reported missing on July 13, the police have not given up on finding the body of the woman now presumed dead.

Her boyfriend – Police Constable, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Noel Maitland – was on Tuesday charged with her murder.

Head of the JCF’s Crime and Security Portfolio Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said, based on investigation, the police believe Donaldson was killed between 4pm and 8pm on July 12 or July 13. He said that while investigators have not discovered the body there is forensic evidence that she is dead.

DCP Bailey said that the police have carried out several operations – including a visit to the Riverton City landfill in St Andrew – aimed at recovering Donaldson’s body.

The senior law enforcement officer said that while investigators suspect that Maitland may have acted alone in causing the alleged death of Donaldson, they believe that Maitland received help to dispose of the body.

Donaldson was reported missing on July 13 after she had gone to Maitland’s home.

Family and fans of Donaldson, who was the host of the reality show 876 Roommates, staged several protests days after her disappearance claiming a lack of urgency on the part of the police.

The police, with the help of INDECOM and the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Health and oversight from the police command, made several breakthroughs in the case, and, by July 26, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and other stakeholders were brought in for a case review.

By July 27, Maitland was in police custody, taken before the parish court and remanded. On Tuesday, a charge of murder was laid against him.