WATCH Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford’s funeral Loop Barbados

Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, who was the Ministerial Coordinator for the State Funeral for the late Prime Minister, The Right Honourable Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford, said the funeral service was being planned in accordance with Sir Lloyd’s wishes, which he wrote several years ago.

Barbadians from all classes, and of all ages made their way to the two public viewing locations this week – the parliament buildings and the Democratic Labour Party headquarters in George Street to say farewell.

The funeral service will leave Paramount Funeral Home to go to the St Peter Parish Church in Orange Street, St Peter, at 11:15 am and it will be streamed. The funeral procession route from Battaleys, St. Peter, to St. James Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, St James will also be streamed.

The satellite locations are: National Heroes Square, Bridgetown, St. Michael; George Street Auditorium, George Street, Belleville, St. Michael; Graydon Sealy Secondary School, The Garrison, St. Michael; Barbados Community College; Howells Cross Road, St. Michael; and the Speightstown Esplanade, St Peter.

A large screen has been erected at the Barbados Community College (BCC), one of Sir Lloyd’s biggest and most notable contributions to Barbados and Barbadians. The screen will be set up in the College’s Liberal Arts Auditorium on the day of the state funeral today, to allow staff, students, and community members to view the proceedings in comfort.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm. There will be music played in the auditorium from 12:30 pm, so viewers may begin arriving as early as midday.