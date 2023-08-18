WATCH: Sam Lord’s Castle – A Wyndham Grand Resort to soft open October Loop Barbados

Snagging fixed, Sam Lord’s Castle – A Wyndham Grand Resort will soft launch in two month’s time in St Philip, Barbados.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley after she toured the approximately 33 acre-property this week despite light showers.

PM Mottley said the resort is supposed to maintain the 5-Diamond status that Wyndham wants to have.

With bookings not opening until later this month, the prime minister shared, “I’ve been told that they’ve had a number of groups expressing interest already and they actually go for presales from the 21st of August, and therefore, the soft opening will take place from October, and we hope that we would be able to see us ramping up through the Winter in a significant way.”

Providing job opportunities for Bajans, the company is currently in its Job Selection Phase 3.

Prime Minister Mottley said, “The initial staff complement is about 300, but the intention is to eventually reach a full complement of 1,000.”

The hotel is to have 422 guest rooms in five guest room buildings. According to the COMPLANT contractor on the compound as it pertains to the other buildings, there will also be a conference room facility, a spa, the Castle View Restaurant, one table tennis facility, the back of house buildings including the maintenance, laundry, pump, switch power distribution, and waste water treatment plant.

In terms of full amenities, guests will have farm-to-table menu options at the various restaurants including a Beach Restaurant. There will be four swimming pools, fitness centre, yoga studio, pickleball, pool cabanas and more.