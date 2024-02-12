WATCH: Ralph Thorne sworn in Loop Barbados

Ralph Thorne SC is the new Opposition Leader.

The Member of Parliament for Christ Church South has over 35 years of experience in the political arena. However, this is his first foray into leadership.

Prior to making the decision to take up this role, Thorne was a Barbados Labour Party (BLP) backbencher. He ran on a BLP card for the past two General Elections and won his seat in 2018, then repeated in 2022.

Thorne’s crossing the floor was confirmed to all media outlets when the notice of his swearing-in was issued just after midday, Sunday, January 11. Subsequently, on the evening of Sunday, at a Christ Church East Branch meeting, BLP members in addition to BLP Leader, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley also affirmed his decision but without knowledge of the reason.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House and was conducted by the President of Barbados Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason. It occurred at 10am, today, Monday, February 12, 2024.

An ‘alone but not lonely’ Thorne, according to him, was sworn in in the presence of the Clerk of Parliament Pedro Eastmond and Cabinet Secretary Selma Greene.

Following the ceremony Thorne spoke with the media at length.