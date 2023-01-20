WATCH: Police, FID search suspect’s premises in St Andrew re SSL fraud Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
WATCH: Police, FID search suspect’s premises in St Andrew re SSL fraud Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

WATCH: Police, FID search suspect’s premises in St Andrew re SSL fraud

Tourism worker shortage persists in Jamaica

#FoodieFridays Chef Oneil Anglin’s DIY delicacies

Chris Gayle gives up on farewell game in Jamaica

Mutual funds are ideal for wealth creation

Hylton wants urgent legislative action to separate BSJ, NCRA

‘Suspicious action’ on main road lands Trelawny man behind bars

Popular DJ arrested following allegations of sexual assault on 12-y-o

Hong Kong pet rabbits enjoy bunny resort while owners away

Retired educators receive Kitson Town Builder’s Awards

Friday Jan 20

25?C
Jamaica News

Jean-Ann Panton set to be charged in relation to recent developments

Loop News

1 hrs ago

A screengrab from a video of a search of premises relating to Jean-Ann Panton, a suspect in the Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) fraud that has been gripping the nation for some days now.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Fraud Squad and the Financial Investigations Division (FID) have confirmed that searches were conducted on two premises in the Corporate Area that are connected to Jean-Ann Panton, a suspect in the alleged fraudulent activities at Stocks and Securities Limited, on Friday.

A release from the FID said the search operations were done in the presence of Panton and her attorney.

The release said the operations resulted in the seizure of documents and electronic devices, including telephones, which are to be analysed in furtherance of the investigative process.

See also

The release said subsequent to the operations, Panton would be taken in for questioning with a view to having criminal charges proffered against her.

The FID promised further details in a subsequent release.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

WATCH: Police, FID search suspect’s premises in St Andrew re SSL fraud

Business

Tourism worker shortage persists in Jamaica

Caribbean News

#FoodieFridays Chef Oneil Anglin’s DIY delicacies

NewsAmericasNow.com