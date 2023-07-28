Watch: New show ‘Courts Operation Home Transformation’ launched Loop Barbados

The Caribbean has an all-new online home makeover show – Operation Home Transformation – launched by Loop News, in partnership with COURTS. The new show features a lucky guest whose home is transformed thanks to a BBD$20,000 budget from the Caribbean’s largest furniture, appliance, and electrical retailer.

The first episode in Barbados series features Karan Callender from Sandy View, St Philip, Barbados who entered the COURTS Operation Home Transformation competition on Loop News, and was selected as the lucky winner to have her living room transformed by the expert team at COURTS led by, interior designer and visual merchandiser, Judy Holder-Babb.

Hosted by Gaynelle Marshall, the new online show in Barbados is an emotional roller-coaster, with Karan dealing with the recent loss of her husband through heart disease and seeking to banish her sad memories of his illness, by getting a fresh start with a living room transformation.

Reacting to the transformation Karan said:

“I’m so very grateful for this blessing and the wonderful experience of dealing with the COURTS Operation Home Transformation team. It’s been like a dream come true for my daughter and I following a very difficult time for us.”

Loop readers who would like to be considered for COURTS Operation Home Transformation’s next episode should keep an eye on the app for updates and opportunities to enter. More details will be shared in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, why not enjoy the first episode here…