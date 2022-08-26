WATCH: Centenarian ‘Girla’ shares the secrets to ‘Live a good life’ Loop Barbados

Erlene ‘Girla’ Bourne was overwhelmed and close to tears as she was celebrated by family and friends on Wednesday, August 24 for her 100th birthday.

“I thank you all for doing all that you do for me – Everybody…Today, you are here and tomorrow you gone,” said the centenarian as she expressed her gratitude to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that gathered at the Carter’s Gap, Christ Church home she shares with her youngest son Trevor.

Girla, as she is fondly called, attributed her long and eventful life to the Biblical quotes “love you neighbour as you love yourself” and “do good and good will follow you”.

She was a regular patron of the Christ Church Parish Church but when she lost her eyesight 12 years ago and then became an amputee, losing a leg to poor circulation, Girla started to have church service at home.

Her son’s church leader, Bishop Marlon Jones of the Mount Pisgah Spiritual Baptist Church was present at her birthday celebrations to bless the centenarian.

“To reach this age you got to live a good life. Eat, drink and be nice to people [and] work. Go out and work. You don’t steal. Stealing ain’t going put you nowhere, but when you work and do whatever you could, you beg God to carry you and bring you and he will help you,” Girla told Loop News.

As a mother of four and a domestic worker all her life, Girla’s faith in God kept her going. She was fondly described as resilient and strong willed by family and friends – a distinct example is the birth of her last son, Trevor.

On December 25, 1956 [Christmas Day] a heavily pregnant Girla was cooking in the kitchen of the family she worked for – the Kinchs – and her water broke. Even when her employers encouraged her to go into one of their bedrooms and give birth, she was determined to clean up and then hurry home. Regardless of the labour pains, she was calm and collected. She hurried to her then-home in Providence, Christ Church and delivered the baby.

Life was not smooth sailing for the mother of four but she explained that she spent her life like any normal person – cooking [Girla was renown for her culinary skills], washing, and trying to make something out of nothing.

Girla told Loop News that it “wasn’t easy and wasn’t very hard” raising three sons and a daughter. She was strict and firm with her children. She boasted that her children were respectful and well mannered due to her teachings.

“I worked for my children and I always told them you must have manners and behaviour. Manners maketh man. What you don’t have, don’t ask for, don’t steal, don’t take from nobody what isn’t yours,” she stressed.

“Children [that] ain’t have no manners, they going get ill-treat. They going get [push] bout but if you raise your children with manners, they will come up as you will have them. I have raised my children and I can say I have raised good children that have good manners and respect,” she continued.

Girla went on to advise parents to “let children know when they are right and when they are wrong”.

Her son Trevor recalled that his mom was “very strict” and a disciplinarian. He revealed that despite her age, she was probably the healthiest individual in the household.

“She don’t get sick, she don’t have colds, [or] headaches,” he said while adding with a chuckle that his mother was also quite the conversationalist.

He emphasised that she was “a very strong woman”. Trevor recalled that over 40 years ago, his mother who was the domestic worker for a Christ Church family, arrived at work one morning to find the entire household dead – it was a murder-suicide.

The harrowing experience was traumatising and also marked the end of her career as a domestic worker.

He told Loop News that having his mother reach 100 was truly a momentous occasion.

“We are all happy to see her reach this age. You don’t see this too regular and I don’t think we are going to see this again in a hurry for any of the other family members.”