WATCH: Ashanti wowed in Barbados after singing US anthem in Texas Loop Barbados

Ashanti travelled over 2,700 miles and for some seven hours to get from Texas to Barbados in time to close out Hennessy Artistry 2022.

Despite performing the American national anthem at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas on the morning of Saturday, December 3, Ashanti walked out in a blue, yellow and black leotard and blue sparkly boots around 3:54 am, Sunday morning, December 4, to entertain the crowd of thousands at Kensington Oval.

Kicking off her set with ‘Happy’, she was all smiles for the entire performance.

Ashanti had the gworls singing along and reminded the crowd Foolish is 20 years old now. Without “my brother” Ja Rule sharing the stage with her in Barbados, she beckoned the crowd to help her by singing his parts. Her request did not fall on deaf ears. The Barbados audience may have held cellphones high but they gave back the positive energy the R&B singer was exuding on stage.

DJ City and DJ Puffy helped Ashanti end her performance with “one final pump” because she is in the Caribbean after all, and it left her laughing loudly on stage. As the fireworks subsided and Ashanti exited stage left, her disc jockey, DJ City brought the curtain down on the show with his words, “God Bless you all. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas” and a salute.