Warrens collision leaves observers puzzled Loop Barbados

A two-car collision has left the outside lane on the Eastern side of the D’Arcy Scott roundabout blocked and drivers in passing asilking, “How?”

The two cars hit head-on with the blue Suzuki Swift facing North.

There appears to be no injuries to passengers as a result of the minor accident. However, it is restricting the flow of traffic.

Drivers, on seeing the accident are proceeding with caution, especially as they seek to entire the roundabout from the ABC Highway.

Motorists must navigate around the roundabout with due care and caution as they switch lanes to maneuver around the two cars.