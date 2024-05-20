Warning signs your child has a mental illness Loop Barbados

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mental disorders among children are described as serious changes in the way children typically learn, behave, or handle their emotions, which cause distress and problems getting through the day. Many children occasionally experience fears and worries or display disruptive behaviors. If symptoms are serious and persistent and interfere with school, home, or play activities, the child may be diagnosed with a mental disorder.

The Akron’s Children Hospital has highlighted 7 warning signs your child has a mental illness. They are:

Mood Swings: Watch for severe changes in emotions lasting for several weeks that may affect relationships at home or school.Extreme Feelings: Look for feelings of overwhelming fear or worry for no apparent reason, which may affect daily activities and interaction.Behavior Changes: Be aware of drastic changes to behavior or personality such as frequent arguing.Difficulty Concentrating: Look for signs of trouble focusing or sitting still, which can lead to poor performance.Physical Symptoms: Kids with a mental-health condition might develop headaches and stomach aches, rather then sadness or anxiety.Physical Harm: Sometimes a mental-health condition leads to self-injury, such as cutting or burning yourself, and in severe cases, suicidal thoughts or behaviours.Substance Abuse: Look for signs of drug or alcohol use to try to cope with their feelings.