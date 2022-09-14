Warm reception for Bajan sporting heroes Loop Barbados

Barbados’ most recent sporting superstars were all smiles under the spotlight with a motorcade today.

With one of the four guests, Amber Joseph arriving last week and Shane Brathwaite unable to make it home at this time, just Sada Williams and Jonathan Jones were received by officials including the Sports Minister on the tarmac today. Joseph then joined the pair to loud cheers of congratulations at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) this afternoon by the few locals present.

Medalists Williams, Joseph, and Jones were warmly welcomed by the diehard sports enthusiasts and numerous media personnel that gathered to see them at the start of the motorcade that travelled from the GAIA to Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

Speaking to Loop News, golden girl, Williams said the reception was “a little bit overwhelming”. The national record holder secured the gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2022 World Games, making history on both occasions.

Meanwhile, Barbadian cyclist and PanAm triple medalist Joseph, said she felt “fussy” and “special”. Joseph struck gold and won two silver at the Pan American Cycling Championships in August.

Jones, 800 M national record holder, was elated to witness the festivities but expressed he was eager to see his grandmother and give her a good hug as soon as the dust settles.

There were varying reactions from locals on the ground at GAIA to today’s motorcade, with emotions ranging from disappointment to anger. Several locals were disgruntled with the promotion of the national athletes, arguing that today’s event was lacklustre in comparison to when Brathwaite returned home after copping Barbados’ first ever Commonwealth Games medal. On that occasion, it was reported that he was greeted by hundreds when he exited the Arrivals hall. One taxi person said not even the officer conducting traffic at GAIA seemed to be abreast of the festivities as there were some issues with the trailer truck for the motorcade being asked to move and to turn down its music.

Despite the hiccups, seated in three separate Range Rovers, the athletes did still enjoy the thrill of their welcome and all the attention as the motorcade got underway just after 2 pm.