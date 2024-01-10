War of words between Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don excites fans Loop Barbados

Dancehall fans have been raving about the simmering war of words between Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom, highlighted by two diss tracks that have seemingly energised fans.

However, the war may be short-lived as Jada Kingdom said she only emptied her ‘London Bed’ clip at Stefflon “for my respect and the culture”.

“For everyone who’s saying ‘war start’, war jus done! Well, for me that is; I’m in a happy and healthy relationship now, I won’t be prolonging this nonsense,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

The ‘London Bed’ track was done in response to Stefflon’s ‘Dat A Dat’, which promised an unnamed female a ‘box’. Fans will remember that Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and Stefflon Don dated for years before calling it quits. Jada Kingdom, also known as ‘Twinkle’, reportedly dated Burna Boy briefly in June.

Hence, it was fitting that Jada Kingdom, using Burna Boy’s voice and the instrumental from the Talibans II remix, addressed the rumours.

She attacked a “yam head germs out gal” in her intro, and even confirmed a casual fling with the Nigerian ‘Last Last’ singer.

Jada Kingdom seemed unbothered by the vows of violence and deejays menacingly:

From yuh sing seh a gyal &^%4 yuh man, yuh flopSince yuh bad, mi deh yah so a wait pon the box

Further, Jada even went after Stefflon Don’s family, with the British rapper’s brother, rapper Dutchavelli, her sister, her mother, and her babyfather catching strays.

Social media went crazy with shouts of ‘One Twinkle’ as the song went viral, resulting in both artistes trending on Twitter.

One user said: The intro alone 🔥🔥🔥 then you gathered the whole family on top ah it 👌🏾🔥👏🏾

Another user observed: “Went to my bed in peace and woke up in war….winnings. East Side Queen.”

Yet another chimed in: “Dissing her on Burna’s beat…”

Fellow artistes, such as Shaniel Muir, chimed in a Law and Order-themed comment with: “In the criminal justice system, lyrically based offences are considered especially heinous. In Jamaica, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Blo—*&at Unit. These are their stories. Dah-Dum 😂”

Popcaan’s sister Unruly Squid added: “JadaaaaaaaaaA!!!! gyal dead it done!!! Mi done talk !!!!!!!!”

Over the weekend, Stefflon teased a song on Rvssian’s Dutty Money riddim, which promised a box to an unnamed female. In a bold move, Jada, in a post to social media tagging Stefflon, the Jamaican artiste asked whether she was the one being referred to in the song.

With the release of Stefflon Don’s full song, the name ‘Twinki’ was mentioned.

Stefflon Don got major props from her fan base as well.

One user said: BWOY MI AH TELL YUH 🔥🔥🔥🔥 GUH FI DEM DON DON

Another said: “The clash we never knew we needed. Steff-1, Jada -0.”

While another remarked: This bad!! Dancehall nice inna January 😁👏🏾👏🏾

Still, dancehall fans may be disappointed that the war is over according to Jada who is now in what she calls a “happy and healthy” relationship with rapper and songwriter Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine.

“She (Stefflon) is the only one beefing over a man who I obviously don’t want. It’s ridiculous, but ah so it guh more while,” Jada wrote on her IG story.