Wanted man Zaquan Walcott in police custody Loop Barbados

Barbados News
Walcott presented himself to the Hastings/Worthing Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law on Thursday, June 14.

Rosemary Forde

3 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is informing members of the public that Zaquan Ryan Oneal Walcott, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

Walcott, of Kingsland Gardens, Christ Church, presented himself to the Hastings/Worthing Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law on Thursday, June 14, and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

TBPS thanked the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

