Wanted man: Wesley Wiggins alias “Blinky”

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 45-year-old Wesley Elton Wiggins alias ‘Blinky’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Wiggins last known address is Crusher Site Road, Prospect, St James.

He is approximately five feet ten inches tall, of dark complexion and is medium built.

Wesley Elton Wiggins is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Wesley Elton Wiggins, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

(TBPS).