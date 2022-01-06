Wanted man turns himself in to police | Loop Barbados

Rico Ranako Phillips is in police custody in connection with investigations into several serious criminal matters.

He, whose last known address is Light Foot Cross Lane, St Michael, was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He presented himself to the police at the Criminal Investigations Department, Redman Drive, Fontabelle, St Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law.

The Barbados Police Service would like to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.