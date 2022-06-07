Wanted man Rommel Sandiford charged for murder | Loop Barbados

Rommel Omar Sandiford, for whom the police issued a wanted man bulletin who was on the police’s Wanted List, has been charged with murder.

Sandiford was arrested and charged on Monday, June 6 by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the District ‘A’ Police Station.

The 38-year-old accused of Stuarts Road, Bush Hall in St Michael was charged with murder in the killing of Shervin Lynch on May 15.

Sandiford appeared before Magistrate Kim Butcher on Tuesday, June 7, but he was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

He was remanded to Dodds Prison, Dodds, St Phillip, and is due back in court on July 5.