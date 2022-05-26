Wanted man Rasean Germain arrested by police | Loop Barbados

Rasean Tramal Javon Germain, 22 years, alias “Beenie Man” or “Young Blood”, whose last known address is Lucas Street, St Philip, who was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on Friday, April 22, 2022, has been brought into custody.

He was arrested and formally charged in connection with several serious criminal matters for which he had been sought.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter. The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect, and reassure.