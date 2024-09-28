Wanted man now in police custody

Richard Alexander Alleyne, also known as ‘Gunny’, of Gilkes Land, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on July 29, 2024, has been apprehended.

Alleyne was arrested on Saturday, September 28, 2024, and is currently in custody, assisting police with ongoing investigations into serious criminal matters.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.