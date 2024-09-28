Prime Minister Mottley named on the Independent Climate 100 List 2024 100 dead in Myanmar floods after Typhoon Yagi Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charge New tint regulations to aid crime prevention in Barbados Alexandra School closes early following stabbing incident St Lucy residents advised to boil water
Wanted man now in police custody

29 September 2024
Richard Alexander Alleyne, also known as ‘Gunny’, of Gilkes Land, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on July 29, 2024, has been apprehended.

Alleyne was arrested on Saturday, September 28, 2024, and is currently in custody, assisting police with ongoing investigations into serious criminal matters.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

