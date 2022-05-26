Wanted man now in police custody | Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Wanted man now in police custody | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers

Wanted man hands himself into police

Wanted man now in police custody

Wanted man Rasean Germain arrested by police

Attacker at Sion Hill church has a mental illness

UPDATE: King dies in Superlative crash, passenger in serious condition

US Assistant Secretary Brian Nichols in Barbados now

World Pediatric Project resumes services in Barbados

Barbados represents for the region wins Silver Gilt at Chelsea

Ministry of Health being vigilant about monkeypox

Thursday May 26

27?C
Barbados News

Tyrell Robinson was subject of a wanted bulletin on May 1

Loop News

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man wanted in connection to several criminal matters, is now in police custody.

Tyrell Edwin Robinson, whose last known address is Industry Road, Bank Hall, St Michael, was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on Sunday, May 1, 2022. He was arrested and formally charged.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter. The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect, and reassure.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers

Sport

Portugal approve sale of Chelsea by Abramovich

Sport

Celtics run past Heat 93-80, move a win from NBA Finals

More From

Community

‘Johnny’ Tudor has died at the age of 73

Joseph ‘Johnny’ Tudor III has passed away.
Father, brother, uncle, husband, businessman, former parliamentarian, and more recently reverend, were some of the titles that he carried during his

Barbados News

UPDATE: King dies in Superlative crash, passenger in serious condition

See also

He was 26 years old, according to police

Barbados News

What to look for: Monkeypox facts from the World Health Organisation

What you need to know about monkeypox

World News

UPDATE: Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest in a decade

Lifestyle

Barbados represents for the region wins Silver Gilt at Chelsea

‘Come! Relax in Barbados’ exhibit shows up

Community

Ursuline Convent in Barbados closing

No new intakes in September 2022