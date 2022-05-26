Wanted man now in police custody | Loop Barbados

A man wanted in connection to several criminal matters, is now in police custody.

Tyrell Edwin Robinson, whose last known address is Industry Road, Bank Hall, St Michael, was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on Sunday, May 1, 2022. He was arrested and formally charged.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter. The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect, and reassure.