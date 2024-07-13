Wanted man: Nico Norville

·6 min read
Wanted man: Nico Norville
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
He is advised that he can present himself to the District 'E' Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nico Cyril Alexander Norville who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Norville’s last known address is Josey Hill, St Lucy.

He is approximately five feet, eleven inches (5’ 11”) tall, of brown complexion and with a slim built.

Nico Cyril Alexander Norville is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division, District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Nico Cyril Alexander Norville, is asked to contact CID Northern Division at 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

