Wanted man Lee Medford captured

On Friday, July 12, 2024, he was arrested and brought into custody.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is advising members of the public that Lee Sabastian Medford, of Ashbury, St George, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

Police reavealed that on Friday, July 12, 2024, he was arrested and brought into custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

