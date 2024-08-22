Wanted man Jason Harewood now in police custody

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is advising the public that 42-year-old Jason Alexander Harewood, alias “Tall man” or “Grover”,who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued yesterday, Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in police custody.

Today, Thursday, August 22, 2024, Harewood of Trents, St James, presented himself to police and Is currently assisting with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanked the general public and media for their assistance in this matter.

(TBPS).