Wanted man hands himself into police | Loop Barbados

Wanted man, Dontee Gregory Price, has turned himself in to the police .

Price whose last known address is Industry Road, Bank Hall, St Michael, was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

He presented himself to police personnel at the Criminal Investigations Department, Redman Drive, Fontabelle, St Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law. He was arrested and formally charged in connection with the serious criminal matter for which he had been sought.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter. The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect, and reassure.