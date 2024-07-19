Wanted man Hainsley Browne now in police custody

43-year-old Hainsley Dacosta Browne of Drax Hall, Greens, St George, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Thursday, May 21, 2024, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

Police revealed that on Monday, July 15, 2024, he was arrested and taken into custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanked the public and media for their assistance in the matter.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) also looked forward to the public’s continued cooperation as they continue to serve, protect and reassure.