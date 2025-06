Dwayne Errol Walcott, also known as “Big Dah,” who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued by police on May 28, is now in custody.

Walcott, 45, of Bamboo Road, St. Lawrence, Christ Church, was wanted in connection with serious criminal matters. He was arrested on Friday, June 6, and is currently assisting police with their investigations.

Police issued a brief statement confirming the arrest and extended thanks to members of the public and the media for their assistance in the matter.