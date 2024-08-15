Wanted man “Cartoon” captured

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is advising members of the public that Romaro Shane Rashan Lewis alias “Cartoon”, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Thursday, August 8, 2024, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

In a statement made today, Thursday, August 15, police explained that “Cartoon”, of # 89 Hillside, Gall Hill, Christ Church, was arrested and brought into custody recently.

“On Tuesday 13th August 2024, he was arrested and brought into custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.”

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanked the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

(TBPS)