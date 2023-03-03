Wanted man captured in St Catherine night ops Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

One day after Kemo Bloomfield made the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Wanted Wednesday campaign on social media, he was captured.

The police, in a short statement Friday morning, said Bloomfield, otherwise called ‘Dutch’ and ‘Daddy Earth’, was nabbed during an operation in Chambers Lane, St Catherine, on Thursday night.

The police said Bloomfield was wanted for murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

They also said more details will be shared with the public.

NewsAmericasNow.com