Wanted Man: Anthony Bishop

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Anthony Julian Bishop, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Bishop’s last known address is Chapman Village, St Thomas. He is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall, of brown complexion and slim build. He has a rectangular-shaped tattoo under his left eye and the letters “MOB” tattooed on his right wrist.

Police have advised that Bishop may present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (Central), Pinfold Street, Bridgetown, St Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Julian Bishop is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist a wanted person, and anyone found doing so can be prosecuted.