barbados-gazette-logo
NCF pays tribute to veteran broadcaster Maurice Norville Suspects detained in gold seizure operation in Guyana Jarell Sutherland charged, to appear in court Woman remanded on cannabis trafficking charges Man charged with robbery and criminal deception Thousands of public servants to get permanent appointments
Local News

Wanted Man: Anthony Bishop

20 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Anthony Bishop

Share post:

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Anthony Julian Bishop, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Bishop’s last known address is Chapman Village, St Thomas. He is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall, of brown complexion and slim build. He has a rectangular-shaped tattoo under his left eye and the letters “MOB” tattooed on his right wrist.

Police have advised that Bishop may present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (Central), Pinfold Street, Bridgetown, St Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Julian Bishop is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist a wanted person, and anyone found doing so can be prosecuted.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

07 December 2025

Man remanded in court over St. George shooting

16 December 2025

Roomba vacuum cleaner firm files for bankruptcy

10 December 2025

Two named Caricom Youth Ambassadors

15 December 2025

Man charged with robbery and criminal deception