Walters: We are ready for elections

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate for St Michael North West, Senator Ryan Walters, has declared his party ready for when Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley officially rings the bell for the General Election.

Walters said they have been preparing on the ground and will open a constituency office early in the new year.

“We hear rumours of elections looming . . . We’ve been ready for a while. We’ve been working on the ground,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time before the Prime Minister calls the election. The Democratic Labour Party is ready in St Michael North West.”

With his eyes already on the new year, Walters outlined concrete plans for increased constituent engagement.

“One of the first plans we’ll be doing early in the new year is we’ll be opening our constituency office so that we can invite constituents to come and meet intimately with me one-on-one, share their concerns and see how best we can assist them in whatever they require.”

He said that establishing a daily presence in the constituency through the office would be a first step, followed by continued door-to-door engagement throughout the early months of the year.

“The Democratic Labour Party is going to take back St Michael North West . . . and part of that is having a strong, firm presence every day in the constituency,” he said.

The senator made these comments while hosting a Christmas children’s party for constituents of St Michael North West. The community event featured a variety of festive activities and treats for children across the constituency.

The party featured a jumping tent, face painting and visits from Santa Claus and an elf, much to the delight of the young attendees. Christmas gifts were also distributed to the children. Transportation was organised to ensure children from across the constituency could attend the festivities.

Adults were not left out of the celebrations, with older constituency members enjoying music, food and conversation over refreshments.

Walters described his approach as focused on grassroots engagement.

“I’ve been doing a lot of groundwork. I’ve been focused on getting into the homes and talking to the constituents, trying to understand their needs, trying to understand what they would want a new Democratic Labour Party Government to do, what they would want a new constituent representative to do,” he said.

