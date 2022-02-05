Walters proposes solution to ease home isolation backlog | Loop Barbados

Businessman Ryan Walters is suggesting there is a more efficient way to tackle the issuing of COVID-19 clearance certificates.

Taking to his social media platforms, he questioned the rationale behind trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’ and accused the Ministry of Health of “causing unnecessary strain and pressure on thousands of employees by the way it is issuing covid clearance certificates”.

Walters, who contested as a candidate for the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) in the recently held general elections, is offering a simpler alternative to ease the current backlog of persons awaiting clearance from home isolation.

He suggested that simply following the already established procedure where a doctor specifies “a return-to-work date” at the time sick leave is granted would alleviate the present problem. This would allow employees the freedom to return to work on the specified date. In some situations, where the patient has not fully recovered, they would reserve the right to revisit their doctor for further consultation.

Walters questioned: “Why are we treating COVID-positive patients differently? You are tested and then asked to isolate for a specific period of days. It is my understanding, based on numerous conversations with affected persons, that there is no assessment, retest or evaluation done by the health authorities when issuing the discharge certificate. Actually, the Chief Medical Officer and other health officials have said before that retesting is not necessary since a COVID-19 patient can test positive for up to three months.”

Acknowledging that the COVID-19 clearance certificate states that an individual has isolated for a specified period of time after initially testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Walters suggested that an initial COVID certificate should clearly state the date that you are allowed to be “cleared” from isolation and able to return to work. This would solve the backlog issue currently being experienced by the Ministry of Health to release persons from isolation.

“Obviously, persons who continue to feel ill at the date of “clearance” should be encouraged to seek further consultation from their doctor rather than returning to work, as is the custom and practice with regular sick leave,” Walters proposed.

He encouraged health authorities to “take a practical, proven and tested approach to dealing with those affected”.

“The current backlog to issue clearance certificates need not be a major headache for the health authorities…they need to get this right as soon as possible as it is having an adverse effect on the ability of persons to earn an income and businesses to operate. Overall, this will negatively impact the country’s overall productivity and could have serious implications for the economy,” the businessman warned.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness had previously reported that over 3,000 people were currently affected by the home isolation backlog and it was being dealt with as a matter of priority.