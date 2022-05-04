Walkers’ London ‘pleased’ with role to get Inchcape in Barbados | Loop Barbados

Walkers’ London office acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Inchcape plc (“Inchcape“) in relation to its acquisition of Interamericana Trading Corp. (ITC) and Simpson Motors Limited in Barbados from the Simpson Group.

And is pleased to have done so.

this acquisition…represents an exciting expansion of its geographic reach in the Americas

On their website, Walkers’ London office said Inchcape’s entry into the Caribbean market pursuant to this transaction expands its distribution footprint in the Americas, and the acquired businesses are expected to add approximately GBP120 million of annualised revenue and be accretive to the Inchcape group’s margins. The transaction remains subject to customary conditions and is anticipated to complete in the first half of 2022.

Interamericana Trading Corp. is an independent automotive distributor in the Caribbean, where it currently distributes vehicles to over 30 territories, and Simpson Motors Limited is a full-service automotive retailer operating in Barbados.

London-based partner, Neil McDonald, led the Walkers team advising Inchcape on Cayman Islands law with assistance from associates, Tom Esler and Catherine Outerbridge.

McDonald commented: “We are delighted to have assisted Inchcape in relation to this acquisition, which represents an exciting expansion of its geographic reach in the Americas region. Congratulations to Inchcape and everyone involved.”

Walkers worked alongside Herbert Smith Freehills LLP on the transaction.