Wales survive scare to remain top of the BFA Women’s Premier League Loop Barbados

Weymouth Wales Women displayed their quality and experience to edge title challengers RF Prime 2-1 in the latest round of matches in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Premier League.

Playing at the BFA Wildey Turf last Saturday evening, Wales needed to come from a goal down to defeat the youthful and ambitious RF Prime.

RF Prime, made up of a number of national junior players, have been producing some stellar performances throughout the season. They have played a style of football which is admirable, stylish and most of all productive.

Danika Antoine shocked the table leaders when she gave RF Prime the lead in the 2nd minute.

National forward Rianna Cyrus tied the score when she scored in the 25th minute.

Cyrus scored her second goal of the evening and the game winner in the 72nd minute, to maintain the top spot for the Carrington Village unit.

Pinelands FC won their first game of the season, and they did so emphatically, when they defeated Mavericks SC 6-1.

Keanna Barrow headlined the encounter with four goals.

Barrow was clinical on the evening, as she registered goals in the 28th, 51st, 76th and 85th minutes.

Destiny Best (64th) and Kazarra Haynes (73rd) completed the score card for Pinelands, while Teviera Blackett was the lone goal scorer for Mavericks, getting her goal in the 40th minute.

For the third time of the season FVFC Femini failed to appear in a scheduled game.

Last Saturday FVFC Femini were scheduled to take on Technique FC in the final piece of the triple header, but the west coast ladies were unable to field a team, and Technique FC were awarded a 3-0 victory.