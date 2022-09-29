Wales score a perfect 10 in BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

The Premier League clubs continue to exude their dominance in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup.

Last weekend the island’s top football clubs produced commanding displays and took one step closer towards the playoffs.

Perennial powerhouse Weymouth Wales was the biggest winner of the weekend as they made lightwork of Benfica by defeating them 10-1 at the Dover playing field.

Also playing at Dover on Saturday evening, Wales’ Premier League counterparts, Empire SC smashed six unanswered goals beyond the Barbados Soccer Academy.

At Briar Hall, two more Premier League representatives were on show.

In the opening encounter Wotton FC defeated Kickstart Rush 2-0 and in the feature match, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds were 8-0 winners over Potential Ballers.

At the Greens playing field, L& R United and Deacons FC played to a goalless draw, however the fans were treated to a goal feast in the second match as Ellerton FC defeated Spartans FC 7-0.

Over at the St George Secondary School on Saturday night, former Premiership champions Paradise FC and Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame were held to draws by lower league opponents.

In the first match Paradise needed to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Fitts Village FC and Notre Dame regretted wasted opportunities as they drew 1-1 with Checker Hall FC.

On Sunday evening WRBSSC handed out a heavy serving of goals, when they defeated College Savannah 8-1 in Speighstown.

Home boys Cosmos FC played to a 2-2 tie with Hothersal Turning in the feature match.

Beverley Hills FC emerged 3-2 victors over a youthful Mavericks SC in the opening encounter at the Dover playing field, while Caribbean United continued their good run of form with a 4-1 win over FC Bydes Mill.

Technique FC won their first game of the tournament when they defeated Greens 2-1 and Parish Land edged Villa United 1-0.

Eastern United and Carlton Red & White were also in winners’ row. Earning victories versus Dayrells Road (2-0) and Chickmont FC (4-2) respectively.