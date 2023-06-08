Wales put six pass Deacons FC in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Wales put six pass Deacons FC in the BFA Premier League
Shaquille Stewart grabbed a hat-trick versus Deacons FC to keep Weymouth Wales at the summit of the BFA Premiership.

Renaldo Gilkes

A second half hat-trick by forward Shaquille Stewart cemented Weymouth Wales position at the top of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Playing at the BFA Wildey Turf last Sunday evening in the opening fixture, Wales easily dismissed Deacons FC 6-0 and continued their unbeaten run in the league.

Stewart produced a masterclass in goal scoring to carry his team a step closer to winning another league title.

Stewart converted in the 74th, 80th and 90th minutes.

Shaquille “Razu” Boyce was offered a rare start by coach Carlos Jackman, and he repaid the coach’s trust with the opening goal in the 22nd minute.

Former national forward Kemar Headley added two goals to the goal tally, when he converted in the 33rd and 35th minutes.

