Wales, Paradise and FVFC Femini win 1st leg in Champions Cup Loop Barbados

Two forfeited matches highlighted the open day of the inaugural Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Champions Cup, last Saturday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The competition has been introduced to promote and develop the female game by providing more playing opportunities, however, last weekend the tournament did not kick-off in ideal fashion.

Related Article

Tournament contenders Weymouth Wales Women and Paradise FC achieved first leg victories, without even kicking a ball.

Wales were scheduled to play Technique FC, while Paradise were slated to contest Mavericks SC.

Technique FC and Mavericks reason for absence is unknown at this point, but they will go into their second leg encounters with a 0-3 deficit.

The lone match played on the evening, saw FVFC Femini defeat Pinelands FC 2-0.

The second leg fixtures are yet to be announced.